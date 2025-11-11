Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City Royals add pitcher, part with another

Matt York/AP
San Francisco Giants pitcher Mason Black throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals announced a trade Tuesday that will bring right-hander Mason Black from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for pitcher Logan Martin.

Black was designated for assignment by the Giants last week, according to a news release from the Royals.

The 25-year-old made one appearance last season with the Giants when he pitched four innings in relief against the A's in Sacramento.

Black spent nearly all of the 2025 season in Triple-A with the Sacramento River Cats. He posted a record of 3-10 with a 5.81 earned run average.

The Giants selected Black in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He played in college for Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

