Kansas City Royals announce 2026 regular season national TV schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday their 2026 regular season television schedule for national and local games.

All 162 games will air regionally or nationally.

13 games are scheduled for Major League Baseball's national television package.



Saturday, March 28 at Atlanta Braves (FOX)

Friday, April 3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Apple TV)

Sunday, April 26 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Peacock)

Friday, May 1 at Seattle Mariners (Apple TV)

Sunday, May 10 vs. Detroit Tigers (Peacock)

Monday, May 25 vs. New York Yankees (ESPN)

Friday, June 5 at Minnesota Twins (Apple TV)

Saturday, June 13 vs. Houston Astros (FOX)

Friday, June 19 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Apple TV)

Sunday, July 5 vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Peacock)

Saturday, Aug 22 vs. Detroit Tigers (FOX)

Sunday, Sept. 6 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Peacock)

Thursday, Sept. 17 at Houston Astros (FOX)



Royals.TV will air 149 regular-season games.

Four games will be simulcast on Royals.TV and FS1

More information on local broadcasts is available on the Royals website.

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