Kansas City Royals announce 2026 Spring Training schedule in Surprise, Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Wednesday their 32-game exhibition schedule for 2026.

The Royals will begin their 24th season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 20, vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium.

The team will play 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers on Feb. 20 and March 18.

The Royals then play 32 games in 33 days next spring, 29 of those Cactus League games. The other three games include an exhibition vs. Team Cuba on Tuesday, March 3, and two games vs. the Texas Rangers at the conclusion of Cactus League play.

The Royals will play their regular season opener on Thursday, March 26, at Truist Park vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Their home opener will be on Monday, March 30, vs. the Minnesota Twins.

Group and season ticket packages for the 2026 Spring Training will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. online at surprisestadium.com .

