Kansas City Royals announce former star Eric Hosmer to join broadcast booth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that 2015 World Series champion Eric Hosmer will join the broadcast team and serve as an analyst on Royals.TV.

His first game will be next Friday, March 13, when the Royals take on the Diamondbacks at 8:05 p.m. CT.

Hosmer is the second new addition to the Royals.TV crew for 2026, along with Bridget Howard.

They join the crew that returns all of its members from last season, including Ryan Lefebvre and Jake Eisenberg on play-by-play, analyst Rex Hudler and Jeremy Guthrie. Joel Goldberg and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will continue to host the pre and postgame shows.

"Hoz is a Royals legend and World Champion who connected with our fans on and off the field, and we're honored to have him back," Royals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager J.J. Picollo said Friday in a news release.

Hosmer competed over a 13-year career in Major League Baseball, including seven seasons with the Royals from 2011-2017.

"I was 18 years old when this organization believed in me, and now I get to repay that belief from a different seat," Hosmer said Friday. "The guys on this roster are building their own story, and we all know what happens when this city believes."

