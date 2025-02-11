Kansas City Royals bring back Ned Yost in senior advisor role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the two Kansas City Royals managers to ever win a World Series is returning to the club.

The Royals announced Tuesday that Ned Yost — manager of the club’s 2015 World Series title team — will return this season as a senior adviser to the general manager.

"My deep love for the Royals, for Kansas City, and for the people there never left,”"Yost said in a release Tuesday. "So I just want to help, because I know I can help. I know what it takes to build a world championship club, and I think we're getting close. I think we're getting really close."

On the shoulders of star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the club finished above .500 last year and won the team’s first playoff series since the team won the 2015 World Series.

While last year's club fell short in the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees, the finish gave Royals fans excitement and expectations heading into the 2025 season.

"Our fans remember Ned's leadership helping produce some of the best moments in Royals history," Royals Executive Vice President and General Manager J.J. Picollo said in Tuesday’s release. "He knows what winning a World Series here takes because he’s helped make it happen, and his experience both as a leader and with young players will help us make better decisions and keep pushing toward another championship."

Yost retired from managing and left the club in 2019.

The Royals are set to head to Surprise, Arizona later this month to start Spring Training.

The open the 2025 regular season next month, hosting the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 in the season and home opener at Kauffman Stadium.

