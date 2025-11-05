Kansas City Royals, catcher Salvadore Perez, agree to 2-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and catcher Salvadore Perez reached a two-year contract Tuesday that will keep Perez in Kansas City through the 2027 season.

Perez, 35, has a trophy case that includes a World Series trophy from the 2015 season.

“Salvy is a Royals legend and one of the most-important players this franchise has ever had,” J.J. Picollo, Royals executive vice president and general manger said Tuesday night. “We had the option for next year, but everyone knew we wanted to make sure his legacy with us continued longer than that.”

Perez enters his 15th season with the club, having already made his mark as one of the best players in club history and among catchers of his era.

