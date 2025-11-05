Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Royals, catcher Salvadore Perez, agree to 2-year contract

White Sox Royals Baseball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
White Sox Royals Baseball
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and catcher Salvadore Perez reached a two-year contract Tuesday that will keep Perez in Kansas City through the 2027 season.

Perez, 35, has a trophy case that includes a World Series trophy from the 2015 season.

“Salvy is a Royals legend and one of the most-important players this franchise has ever had,” J.J. Picollo, Royals executive vice president and general manger said Tuesday night. “We had the option for next year, but everyone knew we wanted to make sure his legacy with us continued longer than that.”

Perez enters his 15th season with the club, having already made his mark as one of the best players in club history and among catchers of his era.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us