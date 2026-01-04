Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro agrees to 3-year contract extension through 2029

Matt Quatraro
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, center, meets on the mound with some of his players during a pitching change against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Matt Quatraro
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2029.

His deal includes a team option for 2030, the Royals said Sunday.

Quatraro replaced Mike Matheny after the 2022 season and has led the Royals to a 224-262 record in three years.

Kansas City improved from 56-106 during Quatraro’s first season to 86-76 in 2024, and the Royals then went 82-80 last year for their first consecutive winning seasons since 2013-15.

Quatraro finished second to Cleveland's Stephen Vogt in 2024 AL Manager of the Year voting.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us