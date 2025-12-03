Kansas City Royals Rally set for Jan. 31 at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans looking to get a head start on the 2026 season will want to mark Saturday, Jan. 31, on their calendars.

The team announced Wednesday that it will host the fourth annual Royals Rally on Jan. 31 at Kauffman Stadium.

General admission tickets are $25. GA tickets allow fans access to various areas of the stadium and the ability to get at least one autograph from Royals players in attendance.

VIP tickets are $150 and allow fans access to the Royals clubhouse and at least one autograph from a Royals starter.

Additional autographs from players, alumni and coaches will be available.

Children under 5 years old can attend for free with a ticketed adult.

When purchasing tickets, fans must select one of three time windows:



10 a.m. to noon

12:15-2:15 p.m.

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4. Fans can learn more and select tickets on the Royals' website .

