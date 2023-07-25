Kansas City Royals release 2024 spring training schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over two months of the Kansas City Royals' 2023 season remain, but the team is already looking ahead to 2024.

The Royals revealed the team's 2024 spring training schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

Royals 2024 spring training schedule:

Kansas City Royals

The team will return to Surprise, Arizona, to participate in the Cactus League for its 22nd season.

Kansas City's 30-day, 31-game spring training schedule will kick-start on Feb. 23 as the away team against the Texas Rangers.

The Royals are set to take two days off during spring training: March 4 and 18.

Split-squad games, where the Royals will send out two teams to play two games, will take place on Feb. 27, March 15 and March 21.

In the Cactus League, Kansas City is scheduled to play the Rangers four times, the Guardians, Angels, Cubs and Rockies three times, the White Sox, Athletics, Marines, Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds and Brewers twice and the Padres once. They are not scheduled to play the Dodgers.

The final game of spring training will be against the Rangers on March 3, before the team's regular-season home opener takes place March 28 against the Minnesota Twins.

Ticket information and game times will be announced in the future.

