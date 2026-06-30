Kansas City Royals to honor those impacted by Venezuela earthquakes during Tuesday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will honor those impacted by back-to-back massive earthquakes that hit Venezuela six days ago during Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium.

Before the first pitch at 6:40 p.m., the Royals will hold a moment of silence for the victims, their families and the communities affected by the disaster.

The team announced that all proceeds from the Royals Foundation 50/50 raffle during tonight's game will benefit American Red Cross relief efforts supporting those in need.

Fans who would like to contribute, as well as those outside Kansas and Missouri who are not eligible to participate in the 50/50 raffle, can donate online here.

"The Kansas City Royals and the Royals Foundation extend their thoughts to everyone affected by this tragedy and are committed to supporting relief efforts during this time of need," the team wrote in a press release Tuesday.

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