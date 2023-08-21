Kansas City Royals to unveil ballpark renderings Tuesday for 2 proposed locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will provide more information Tuesday about their plans for a new $2 billion stadium and ballpark district.

The club announced Monday that it will release renderings, economic data and “other information” associated with the two final locations identified for the project.

One location is in the East Village neighborhood of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and the other is north of the Missouri River in North Kansas City.

Brooks Sherman, Royals president of business operations, and Sarah Tourville, the team's executive vice president for chief commercial and community impact officer, will "share the team's criteria and progress" regarding the project from the Royals Hall of Fame suites at Kauffman Stadium.

The club says it plans to kick in “well in excess of” $1 billion of private investment to the project's total cost.

In a town hall conversation last week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Royals new ballpark marks an important opportunity for the club to grow its footprint in a market like Kansas City.

—