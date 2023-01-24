Kansas City Royals trade Adalberto Mondesi to the Boston Red Sox, per reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Royals traded away defensive stalwart Michael A. Taylor, Abalberto Mondesi became the next veteran player to get moved.

Per a report by MLB.com Executive Reporter Mark Feinsand, Mondesi has been traded to the Boston Red Sox for left-handed reliever Josh Taylor.

The Red Sox also will receive a player to be named later from the Royals, according to multiple reports.

Adalberto Mondesi is being traded to the Red Sox, per source. The Royals will receive Josh Taylor in exchange, while Boston will also receive a player to be named later. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 24, 2023

Mondesi, the son of former NL Rookie of the Year and All-Star outfielder Raul Mondesi, flashed plenty of promise at times during his MLB career.

He was a top prospect in the Kansas City Royals farm system and was ranked as high as No. 16 in Baseball Prospectus' 2016 prospect rankings.

Health was an issue for Mondesi throughout his major league career, as he only played more than 100 games in a season once — 2019 when he played 102. Mondesi has played a combined 109 games in the last three seasons.

Mondesi has a career .244/.280/.408 slash line with 38 home runs, 133 stolen bases and 157 RBIs in 358 career games with the Royals.

He is set to make $3.045 million in his final season before entering free agency next offseason.

Taylor missed all of the 2022 season for the Red Sox due to a back injury.

In his last full season in 2021, Taylor posted a 3.40 ERA in 47 2/3 innings.

Taylor is set to make $1.025 million in 2023 and will have two more years of arbitration remaining.