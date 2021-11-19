Kansas City Royals unveil 2022 season uniforms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They're here!

The Kansas City Royals have been teasing social media users for days about what the team's new uniforms look like.

On Friday, the new design was finally revealed.

An ode to the past.

A nod to the future.https://t.co/ijL39IPB5j pic.twitter.com/dr2CMn82oC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 19, 2021

The team is calling the uniforms "an ode to the past" and "a nod to the future."

One major change from years past is that the on-the-road gray uniforms and the alternate road blue uniforms will say "Kansas City" across the front in all capital letters instead of "Royals."

Courtesy Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY- Sep 29: Photo from the game between the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday September 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)

Home uniforms will still be white with "Royals" across the front with the alternate powder blue option.

Lettering on all uniforms this upcoming season will be solid white or blue without any outline.

Fans looking to snag one of the updated jerseys to wear to a game will be able to do so beginning on Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. in the Royals Team Store at Kauffman Stadium. They will not be available anywhere else until Dec. 3.