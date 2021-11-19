Watch
Kansas City Royals unveil 2022 season uniforms

Courtesy Kansas City Royals
KANSAS CITY- Sep 29: Photo from the game between the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday September 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 11:20:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They're here!

The Kansas City Royals have been teasing social media users for days about what the team's new uniforms look like.

On Friday, the new design was finally revealed.

The team is calling the uniforms "an ode to the past" and "a nod to the future."

One major change from years past is that the on-the-road gray uniforms and the alternate road blue uniforms will say "Kansas City" across the front in all capital letters instead of "Royals."

Home uniforms will still be white with "Royals" across the front with the alternate powder blue option.

Lettering on all uniforms this upcoming season will be solid white or blue without any outline.

Fans looking to snag one of the updated jerseys to wear to a game will be able to do so beginning on Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. in the Royals Team Store at Kauffman Stadium. They will not be available anywhere else until Dec. 3.

