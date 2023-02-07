Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins, Philadelphia’s Museum of Art draw up Super Bowl wager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday’s game is for the Super Bowl.

For Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Philadelphia’s Museum of Art, it’s the Museum Bowl.

The two art museums have commissioned a bet with the winning city receiving a work of art on loan from the losing city’s museum.

Museum officials say they are still “huddling up” to determine which masterpieces might be included in the exchange. Regardless of which piece of art, a delegation from the losing city would travel to the winning city to present the art.

“We expect to offer our Philadelphia friends something they’ll long remember after the Chiefs make short work of the Eagles,” Nelson-Atkins Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia said Monday in a statement accompanying the news release. “Philadelphia’s museum has so many amazing works and they will see how wonderful the PMA loan will appear in our beautiful galleries.”

Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, had some smack talk that runs counter to the city’s reputation for Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

“When the Eagles soar to victory, we will warmly greet our friends from the Nelson-Atkins and treat them to unforgettable cheesesteaks here in Philadelphia,” Suda said in a statement. “They have such a remarkable collection and we will be thrilled to share a piece of it with our visitors in a very special Point After Touchdown.”

While the Chiefs and Eagles won’t kick off until Sunday, the two museums have already launched their battle on social media.

Use #museumbowl to keep score (Nelson-Atkins: Instagram and Facebook; PMA: Instagram and Facebook )

