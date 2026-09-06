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Kazuma Okamoto leads Blue Jays past Royals 4-3 to pull into tie for last AL wild card

Blue Jays Royals Baseball
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Toronto Blue Jays' Andres Gimenez, left, and Kazuma Okamoto celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Blue Jays Royals Baseball
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kazuma Okamoto had four hits and two RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, as the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night to pull even with Cleveland for the final American League playoff spot.

Toronto (72-71) won for the seventh time in eight games and moved over .500 for the first time since the Blue Jays were 4-3 on April 3. The defending AL champions, who were 10 games under .500 on July 28, are tied with the Guardians for the league's third wild card.

Okamoto went 4 for 5 with a double and broke a 3-all tie in the seventh with an RBI single. In the third inning, Okamoto hit an RBI double that hit third base over a diving Josh Rojas and rolled into the left-field corner.

Nathan Lukes had three hits for Toronto, including an RBI single that made it 2-0 in the first.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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