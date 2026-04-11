KC Comets fans lead league attendance for fourth straight season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Comets fan base continued making league history with their attendance this season.

Comets fans became the first fan base in the Major Arena Soccer League to top league attendance for four consecutive seasons, per a press release from the Comets.

The team welcomed a record high of 52,361 fans, averaging 4,363 in attendance. The season total increased to 56,692 fans with the playoff game, which is currently the “highest-attended game in the 2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.”

The fan base averaged a minimum of 4,200 with 50,000 total the last three years.

No other MASL team has reached the 50,000 marker, according to a press release.

“The Comets have welcomed 230,000 fans to Cable Dahmer Arena over the past four seasons, creating an electric atmosphere for each and every game,” the team said in a press release. “The Comets would like to express their gratitude to the most dedicated fans in the league, who continued to show up game after game to make more memories on Hot Winter Nights.”

The Comets were eliminated in the Knockout Game of the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs quarterfinal round against the St. Louis Ambush on April 9.

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