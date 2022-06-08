KC Monarchs first baseman Matt Adams swinging for 2nd chance at majors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs first baseman Matt Adams has a pretty stacked resume.

Prior to joining the Monarchs, Adams spent time with several Major League Baseball teams.

"I was with the Cardinals for five years, coming up as a rookie, (I) got to go straight to the World Series and play against Boston," Adams said. "So (it was) pretty cool there and I was able to win a World Series with the Nationals in 2019."

Adams was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and spent time with the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies.

"(I've) Been blessed to play with a bunch of great guys and learn from the best," Adams said.

Adams spent eight-and-a-half years in the major leagues and is looking to make it 10.

"The goal was eight years to get the gold card, which a lot of guys like to get that and then the next goal is 10 years," Adams said. "So it's something I'm striving for and something I feel like I can reach."

What better way to get back to the big leagues than playing with the reigning champions?

"This is a bunch of great guys, a lot of guys that know how to play the game the right way and show up and work hard each and every day," Adams said. "So that's one of the things that drew me to come here, was being so close to home and then knowing the storied franchise that the Monarchs have and (I'm) just happy to join this club."

—