KC Monarchs hit American Association All-Star break out of the park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs are riding high, and there's no stopping them.

"I mean we on a roll right now," Jan Hernandez, Monarchs outfielder, said.

The regular season is going well for the Monarchs and that momentum carried over into the All-Star break.

"It's an honor, and I think it says a lot about our team as a whole," Jordan Martinson, Monarchs pitcher, said. "We mesh pretty well and I think we've got some good talent and we try to show that off in the all-star game."

Nine Monarchs were chosen to play in the 2022 American Association All-Star Game in Chicago, Illinois, earlier this week.

"It's awesome be honest. It was my first time as a professional player, so it was great, great experience," Alexis Olmeda, Monarchs catcher, said.

What made the experience even better was the fact it was a Monarch who knocked the Home Run Derby out of the park.

"It was just round after round after round, he was doing so well," Joe Calfapietra, Monarchs manager, said.

Thompson blasted 23 home runs in the championship round to win the title in his first American Association Home Run Derby competition.

"I mean yeah, I didn't go in thinking I would lose, so I was excited, I thought I could win it," David Thompson, Monarchs pitcher, said.

Now the Monarchs are on to the back half of their season.

"I think it was a nice little peek into the league to remind themselves that the Monarchs are still the reigning champions," Jameson McGrane, Monarchs pitcher, said.

