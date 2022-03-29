KC Royals' Salvador Perez wins Lou Gehrig Memorial Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is this year's Lou Gehrig Memorial Award Winner.

The award is given in the MLB each year to the player that best honors the giving character of Hall of Famer Gehrig.

A special honor for a special person.@SalvadorPerez15 joins George Brett as the only Lou Gehrig Memorial Award recipients in franchise history, given annually to the MLB player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig. pic.twitter.com/xemRWF2XIC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 29, 2022

Perez was recognized because of his charitable work both at home in Venezuela and back in the U.S.

In Venezuela, he sponsors kids to play baseball, funds baseball clinics, donates toys, pays for cleft lip surgeries, distributes meals and donates money to families of police officers.

In the U.S., Perez made a $1 million donation to help develop the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy and supports Teach for America Kansas City.

He also donates memorabilia to be auctioned off by charities, supports international minor league players in the U.S., works with Sarah's Soldiers to support those battling ALS and works with Brayden's Hope for Childhood Cancer.

Perez is the second Royal to win the award in franchise history. George Brett received the award in 1986.

The award will be presented to Perez ahead of the Royals' June 3 game against the Houston Astros.