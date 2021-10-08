KCPD, Buffalo police engage in pregame bet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Buffalo hasn't cleared Kansas City barbecue sauces from its grocery store shelves just yet, but that doesn't mean pregame shenanigans aren't afoot.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football this weekend in a matchup that's increasingly sparked rivalry in recent seasons.

Last season, there was a call in Buffalo to remove all KC barbecue sauce from grocery store shelves ahead of the AFC Championship, which the Chiefs ultimately won 38-24.

This season, it's each city's police department throwing their hat in the ring.

KCPD challenge the Buffalo Police Department in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

BPD was quick to accept the challenge .

The bet stipulates the losing team's department has to send the opponent some of its city's best cuisine.

If Buffalo loses, BPD will be shipping the town's best buffalo wings to Kansas City.

On the flip side, if Buffalo is victorious, KCPD will send KC's finest barbecue to New York.

