Kelenic 2 HRs off newcomer Heasley, Mariners beat Royals 6-2

Salvador Perez goes 0 for 4 with a walk
Charlie Riedel/AP
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:29 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 00:29:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-2.

Kelenic’s first multihomer game of his career kept the Mariners 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot.

Toronto and Oakland also are in the mix. Winning pitcher Chris Flexen allowed one run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Heasley gave up four runs, all on Kelenic’s homers, and six hits in four innings.

