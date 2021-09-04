Watch
Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

The game started two hours late due to rain delay.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tyler Zuber (53) and catcher Cam Gallahger celebrate the team's 7-2 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game, early Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 12:59 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 01:59:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago’s 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout.

He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for much of the year.”

Chicago remained 9 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland for the division lead, and Keuchel is battling to show he’s worth a postseason roster spot.

