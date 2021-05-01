Watch
Kirilloff's 1st 2 big league homers lead Twins over KC 9-1

Royals remain 1.5 games ahead of White Sox
Jim Mone/AP
Kansas City Royals' pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Bradyl Singer
Posted at 12:30 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 01:30:14-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Kirilloff hit the first two home runs of his major league career, including a three-run drive that broke open the game in the third inning and led the Minnesota Twins over the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals 9-1.

Kirilloff, who debuted last Sept. 30, hit his first home run in his 28th plate appearance, an opposite-field drive to left off reliever Tyler Zuber that put the Twins ahead 4-0 and set off fireworks at Target Field.

The 23-year-old hit a solo homer to center off Ervin Santana in the fifth inning.

