Kyle Isbel makes Royals' Opening Day roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outfielder Kyle Isbel has made the Opening Day roster.

Kansas City Royals Manager Mike Matheny made the announcement Wednesday following the team's practice.

The rookie will start at right-field for the Royals on Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

Matheny told reporters that Isbel has done everything right to earn the starting role.

“He’s a guy who made the most out of the alternate site last year," Matheny said. "He worked very hard, just so disciplined, kept his head down, kept asking the right questions, kept trying to figure out things he could improve on and he has on both sides."

Isbel had an impressive Spring Training, batting .333 and hitting two home-runs.

He has been a Royal since the club used a third-round pick on him in 2018.