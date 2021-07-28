Watch
Sports

Actions

Late blast sinks KC, six-game wink streak comes to an end

items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez is congratulated by Gavin Sheets (32) and other teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
White Sox Royals Baseball
Posted at 11:59 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 00:59:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jimenez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 5-3.

The 24-year-old slugger, who was the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year and then kept up his power surge during the pandemic-shortened season, tore a pectoral muscle in spring training.

He hadn't played in the majors until going 0 for 4 Monday night. But Jimenez quickly made up for lost time in his second game.

After hitting a single in his first at-bat, he came up in the eighth after a two-out intentional walk to Jose Abreu with Chicago trailing 3-2.

Jimenez connected for a 459-foot drive to cap a four-run rally for the AL Central leaders.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!