LF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Brady Singer win Royals monthly awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Friday that pitcher Brady Singer was picked as the team's pitcher of the month for May and outfielder Andrew Benintendi was chosen as player of the month.

Media with the local chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America vote on the monthly awards.

Singer, who started the month at Class AAA Omaha, had the fifth-best ERA (1.37) among American League starting pitchers in May.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

He allowed only three earned runs in 19 2/3 innings of work, going 2-0 in his three starts during the month of May.

Singer tossed a career-best 18 2/3 shutout innings during his three-start stretch last month.

Benintendi had a .300 average during the month.

He had nine multi-hit games, a nine-game hitting streak and was ranked seveneth overall in the American League in hits in May.

This is Benintendi’s third consecutive monthly honor dating back to September 2021. He is the fifth Royals players to win the honor in three consecutive months and the first since Jorge Soler in 2019.