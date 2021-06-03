Liberty Blue Jays 2 wins away from state title

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Blue Jays are two wins away from a state title.

"We know that when we wake up tomorrow that we got a job to do," said Kirk Bragg, head baseball coach.

Thursday, the team practiced then loaded the buses to head for Springfield, Missouri.

On Friday at 4 p.m., the Blue Jays will face Christian Brothers College in the semifinals, an opportunity for which Liberty has been preparing.

"It just feels good to know that we gave it our all so far and we still have two games left," said Aiden Watson, first baseman.

Coming off a canceled season due to COVID-19, the Blue Jays got off to a slow start, but picked up the pace early.

"Well we work our butts off every single day. I think we've only had like 4 off days this whole year, we're always working, even the day we're leaving for state," said Karson Milbrandt, pitcher.

2002 was the first and only state title for the Blue Jays.

The championship game will be played on Saturday at 6 p.m.