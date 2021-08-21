Liberty takes one final ride with running back Williams

LIBERTY, Mo. — It's the ultimate compliment in high school or college athletics.

"Hasn't he graduated?"

"Feels like he's been there 10 years?"

Usually those comments are pointed at a player who not only has played for a long time at the school but also dominated on the field of play.

That's the case for Liberty High School's Wentric Williams.

"It does feel like he's been here a long time," Liberty head coach Chad Frigon said.

Even Williams agrees.

"Felt like last year I should've left," Williams joked.

The phenomenon can be explained as Williams, Liberty's All-State running back, has been toting the rock for the Blue Jays since his sophomore year.

And, before that, he played some defensive back for Liberty as a freshman.

"I like being here, obviously," Williams said.

Well, he's finally a senior, which is a warning to opposing coaches in two sports. Williams is the reigning wrestling state champ in the 182 lb. division.

"Football has always been my first love, but I also love wrestling," Williams said.

He helped the Blue Jays win a team state wrestling title, as well. In fact, it's been quite a run for Liberty.

"Last year in Liberty we were runner-up in basketball. We won wrestling. We won baseball. And so we've got a lot of three-sport kids. We feel it makes all of our programs stronger," Frigon said.

Now, it could be football's turn.

They got close in 2020, making the district championships - final eight teams - before losing to crosstown-rival Liberty North. Fellow Suburban Gold foe Raymore-Peculiar ended up winning it all in Missouri's big class.

"This conference, you don't get a week off here," offensive lineman Michael Capria said. "Every week you're going up against all-state talent."

Liberty begins its 2021 quest Friday, August 27th at home against Blue Springs High School.