Watch
Sports

Actions

Liberty takes one final ride with running back Williams

items.[0].videoTitle
Liberty takes one final ride with running back Williams
Liberty football
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 11:00:42-04

LIBERTY, Mo. — It's the ultimate compliment in high school or college athletics.

"Hasn't he graduated?"

"Feels like he's been there 10 years?"

Usually those comments are pointed at a player who not only has played for a long time at the school but also dominated on the field of play.

That's the case for Liberty High School's Wentric Williams.

"It does feel like he's been here a long time," Liberty head coach Chad Frigon said.

Even Williams agrees.

"Felt like last year I should've left," Williams joked.

The phenomenon can be explained as Williams, Liberty's All-State running back, has been toting the rock for the Blue Jays since his sophomore year.

And, before that, he played some defensive back for Liberty as a freshman.

"I like being here, obviously," Williams said.

Well, he's finally a senior, which is a warning to opposing coaches in two sports. Williams is the reigning wrestling state champ in the 182 lb. division.

"Football has always been my first love, but I also love wrestling," Williams said.

He helped the Blue Jays win a team state wrestling title, as well. In fact, it's been quite a run for Liberty.

"Last year in Liberty we were runner-up in basketball. We won wrestling. We won baseball. And so we've got a lot of three-sport kids. We feel it makes all of our programs stronger," Frigon said.

Now, it could be football's turn.

They got close in 2020, making the district championships - final eight teams - before losing to crosstown-rival Liberty North. Fellow Suburban Gold foe Raymore-Peculiar ended up winning it all in Missouri's big class.

"This conference, you don't get a week off here," offensive lineman Michael Capria said. "Every week you're going up against all-state talent."

Liberty begins its 2021 quest Friday, August 27th at home against Blue Springs High School.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources