Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Chiefs host final practice before first preseason game

CEH training camp
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during NFL football training camp Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
CEH training camp
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 11:14:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:14 a.m. | After a day off, the Chiefs are back outside and back in the heat.

10:08 a.m. | Here's pictures of some players heading to the field before practice. Peep tight end Travis Kelce turning back the clock with the mustache.

10:00 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are on Day 16 of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, as the team prepares for their first preseason game.

The Chiefs will head to Chicago to take on the Bears this Saturday.

KSHB 41 will have the game and our coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. with the pregame show.

There will be no practice held tomorrow as the team travels to Chicago.

Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Justin Reid will be available to speak to the media after today's practice.

Wideout Gary Jennings, right tackle Lucas Niang and safety Zayne Anderson will not be at practice today. Defensive end Frank Clark has not shown up yet.

Tight end Jody Fortson has returned for his first practice since July 30 after dealing with a quad injury.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock