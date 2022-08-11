LIVE BLOG: Chiefs host final practice before first preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:14 a.m. | After a day off, the Chiefs are back outside and back in the heat.

10:08 a.m. | Here's pictures of some players heading to the field before practice. Peep tight end Travis Kelce turning back the clock with the mustache.

Last practice before gameday ⏰ pic.twitter.com/EouPG6Zzyh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 11, 2022

10:00 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are on Day 16 of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, as the team prepares for their first preseason game.

The Chiefs will head to Chicago to take on the Bears this Saturday.

KSHB 41 will have the game and our coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. with the pregame show.

There will be no practice held tomorrow as the team travels to Chicago.

Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Justin Reid will be available to speak to the media after today's practice.

Wideout Gary Jennings, right tackle Lucas Niang and safety Zayne Anderson will not be at practice today. Defensive end Frank Clark has not shown up yet.

Tight end Jody Fortson has returned for his first practice since July 30 after dealing with a quad injury.