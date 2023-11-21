LIVE BLOG | Chiefs vs Eagles
Prev
Next
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ed Zurga/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62), exchange jerseys following an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., in this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo. Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 20:13:21-05
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a Super Bowl LVII rematch at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Follow along with KSHB 41's live coverage of the game HERE.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.