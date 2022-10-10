Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE: Chiefs set to take on Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd/KSHB
An empty GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hours before the Raiders vs. Chiefs game.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 16:42:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Check in throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage as the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) host the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on Monday Night Football.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock