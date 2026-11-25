LENEXA, Kan. — A Kansas City man has spent more than a year drinking a beer every day with one goal in mind: convincing former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce to join him for the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Devon Douglas of Lenexa began the unusual campaign after hearing Kelce talk about the Spanish tradition on an April 2025 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Travis.

During a conversation about bucket-list experiences, Jason Kelce named running with the bulls as something he had always wanted to do.

For Douglas, who has participated in the annual event several times, that was all the motivation he needed.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to try to do something to get him to go,’” Douglas said.

His plan: Drink a Garage Beer in his garage every day until Kelce agrees to make the trip.

—Local man drinks a beer every day until Jason Kelce runs with the bulls—

Beers Bulls Pkg

The daily ritual has continued for more than 370 days, with Douglas documenting the effort on Instagram and TikTok and tagging Kelce in his posts.

Kelce, who is a co-owner of Garage Beer, has noticed the campaign.

“There’s been a bunch of guys tweeting at me, drinking beers. They won't stop drinking beers until I agree to run the bulls with them,” Kelce said recently on New Heights. “I see you guys. Just want to let you know I see your tweets.”

Douglas also got the chance to meet Kelce in person at the Kansas City Chiefs' first Monday night game of the season. Kelce recognized him and expressed interest in joining the trip.

“He knew exactly who I was,” Douglas said. “He was like, ‘I’m in, I’m in.’”

Kelce acknowledged that making the trip work with his schedule remains the biggest obstacle.

“I really want to go. It’s just figuring out the time that it works out,” Kelce said.

The Running of the Bulls takes place during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. The daily run features six bulls and six steers racing through the city's streets as thousands of participants and spectators gather for the event.

Douglas first participated in 2014 and has since made the run a recurring part of his life. He said several of his recent runs have been dedicated to Kansas City.

The experience is not without danger. Douglas recalled a close call during this year's run when he became trapped between buildings, other people and the bulls, leaving him with nowhere to go.

Still, he has a deadline in mind for his campaign.

Douglas started the daily beer challenge on a date that would make his 600th day coincide with the first day of the San Fermin festival.

“Six hundred's the end,” Douglas said. “If he's there or not, 600 is the end.”

He has told his family that he plans to make one more run, and he wants that final trip to be alongside Kelce.

“I told my mom and my dad and my wife, I have one more run, and that's when Jason goes,” Douglas said.

