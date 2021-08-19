College Basketball Experience set to reopen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Come Aug. 26, the College Basketball Experience at the T-Mobile Center will reopen.

For the past 17 months, the CBE has been closed “in accordance with national and local recommendations related to the COVID-19 virus,” according to a press release.

The CBE will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With the reopening, the CBE has added safety precautions including a mask mandate and limited capacity on an as-needed basis.

“The CBE’s main concern will always be the safety of our customers while they visit our venue,” said Kevin Henderson, CBE chief executive officer. “Our efforts over last several months coupled with city mandates will help to ensure a safe environment for our guests.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

“We’re glad to be back and able to reopen our doors to our patrons, fans, customers and visitors who have supported the CBE and Hall of Fame for many years,” Henderson said.

When basketball season returns, the venue will resume adult and youth basketball tournaments.