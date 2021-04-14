2021 DiRenna Award Finalist: Alston Mason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The DiRenna Award is presented to the top high school boys and girls basketball player in the Kansas City area.

This year, 41 Action News has the honor of presenting the finalists.

Alston Mason is a senior at Blue Valley Northwest High School.

Mason averaged 22 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game this season.

He led Blue Valley Northwest to a 21-2 season and an Eastern Kansas League Championship, and a Class 6A state tournament appearance.

Mason has committed to play college basketball at the University of Oklahoma.

Since 1954, the DiRenna Award, created by Dr. James DiRenna Sr., has been awarded to boys basketball players.

Originally, it was only awarded to the top male athlete in Kansas City, Missouri. In the 1980s, the award expanded to encompass the entire Kansas City metropolitan area.

In 1997, a girls award was added.

Today, Dr. James DiRenna Jr. and the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association continue to recognize top high school basketball players in the area.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday on 41 Action News.

