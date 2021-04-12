2021 DiRenna Award Finalist: Grace Slaughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grace Slaughter, a sophomore from Grain Valley High School, is a finalist for the 2021 DiRenna Award.

Slaughter averaged 27.3 points per game and seven rebounds, leading the Eagles in scoring, rebounds, steals, and assists.

She scored a season-high 45 points against Raytown.

The DiRenna Award is presented annually to the best girls and boys high school basketball players in the Kansas City area.

This year, 41 Action News has the honor to present the finalists.

Since 1954, the DiRenna Award, created by Dr. James DiRenna Sr., has been awarded to boys basketball players.

Originally, it was only awarded to the top male athlete in Kansas City, Missouri. In the 1980s, the award expanded to encompass the entire Kansas City metropolitan area.

In 1997, a girls award was added.

Today, Dr. James DiRenna Jr. and the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association continue to recognize top basketball players in the area.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Friday during the 41 Action News telecast.