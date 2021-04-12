2021 DiRenna Award Finalist: Jaden Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The DiRenna Award is presented to the top high school boys and girls basketball player in the Kansas City area.

This year, 41 Action News has the honor to present the finalists.

Senior Jaden Monday is a nominee from Van Horn High School.

Monday has been one of the top scorers for Van Horn for the past three years — averaging 22 points per game as a sophomore, 24 points per game as a junior and 23 points per game his senior season.

He is Van Horn’s all-time points leader with 1,865 points and assists leader with 340.

Monday was named to the Class 5 All-State Team and averaged 28 points per game during the playoffs.

The Falcons finished in third place in Class 5 this year — ending the season 20-10.

Since 1954, the DiRenna Award, created by Dr. James DiRenna Sr., has been awarded to boys basketball players.

Originally, it was only awarded to the top male athlete in Kansas City, Missouri. In the 1980s, the award expanded to encompass the entire Kansas City metropolitan area.

In 1997, a girls award was added.

Dr. James DiRenna Jr. and the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association continue to recognize top basketball players in the area.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday on 41 Action News.

