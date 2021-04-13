2021 DiRenna Award Finalist: Kennedy Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The DiRenna Award is presented to the top high school boy and girl basketball player in the Kansas City area.

This year, 41 Action News has the honor to present the finalists.

Kennedy Taylor is a senior from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

Taylor led the Cougars to an undefeated season (23-0) and their first state championship in girl’s basketball for Northwest, beating Topeka 61-54.

She has committed to continue her basketball career at the University of Colorado.

Taylor was a DiRenna Award finalist last year and was this year's Sunflower League Player of the Year.

Since 1954, the DiRenna Award, created by Dr. James DiRenna Sr., has been awarded to boys basketball players.

Originally, it was only awarded to the top male athlete in Kansas City, Missouri. In the 1980s, the award expanded to encompass the entire Kansas City metropolitan area.

In 1997, a girls award was added.

Today, Dr. James DiRenna Jr. and the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association continue to recognize top high school basketball players in the area.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday on 41 Action News.

