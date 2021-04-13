2021 DiRenna Award Finalist: Zeke Mayo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The DiRenna Award is presented to the top high school boy and girl basketball player in the Kansas City area.

This year, 41 Action News has the honor to present the finalists.

Zeke Mayo is a senior from Lawrence High School.

Mayo averaged 21.23 points this season and 6.77 rebounds.

The Lions reached the semi-finals of the Class 6A but lost to Blue Valley North 71-63.

Mayo will play college basketball at South Dakota State University.

Since 1954, the DiRenna Award, created by Dr. James DiRenna Sr., has been awarded to boys basketball players.

Originally, it was only awarded to the top male athlete in Kansas City, Missouri. In the 1980s, the award expanded to encompass the entire Kansas City metropolitan area.

In 1997, a girls award was added.

Today, Dr. James DiRenna Jr. and the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association continue to recognize top high school basketball players in the area.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday on 41 Action News.

