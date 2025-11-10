Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

2025 Evelyn Gates Award finalists for best high school volleyball player in Kansas City

Meet the four finalists for the 2025 Evelyn Gates Award, recognizing the best high school girls volleyball player in the Kansas City area.
2025 Evelyn Gates Award finalists for best high school volleyball player in Kansas City
Four Evelyn Gates Finalists.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area high school volleyball community is set to recognize outstanding play this week.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, the 2025 Evelyn Gates award will honor the area's top high school girls volleyball player.

The presentation of the winner will be held at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Auditorium. The event will also be streamed live on KSHB.com.

Here's a look at the four finalists:

2025 Evelyn Gates Award finalists for best high school volleyball player in Kansas City

• Taylor Stanley - Blue Valley Southwest
• Peyton Kubik - Blue Valley West
• Ella Florez - Mill Valley
• Grace Martin - St. Thomas Aquinas

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo