KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, the 2025 Evelyn Gates award will honor the area's top high school girls volleyball player.

The presentation of the winner will be held at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Auditorium. The event will also be streamed live on KSHB.com.

Here's a look at the four finalists:

2025 Evelyn Gates Award finalists for best high school volleyball player in Kansas City

• Taylor Stanley - Blue Valley Southwest

• Peyton Kubik - Blue Valley West

• Ella Florez - Mill Valley

• Grace Martin - St. Thomas Aquinas

