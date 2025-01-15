9 KC-area high school basketball players nominated for 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nine Kansas City-area high school basketball players have been nominated to play in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The full list of local players is below.



Aubrey Shaw, Blue Valley North, Overland Park

Jaliya Davis, Blue Valley North, Overland Park

Brynnae Johnson, Lawrence High School, Lawrence

Terryn Ford, Notre Dame De Sion, Kansas City, Mo.

Taelyn Smith, Notre Dame De Sion, Kansas City, Mo.

Abby Wendte, Notre Dame De Sion, Kansas City, Mo.

Corbin Allen, Oak Park High School, Kansas City, Mo.

Jaalan Watson, Olathe North High School, Olathe

Grace Mccallop, Piper High School, Kansas City, Kan.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All-American Games selection committee based on criteria such as accomplishments on the court, fundamental skill level and basketball IQ.

McDonald’s will reveal the final roster of 48 players (24 girls and 24 boys) later in January.

Tickets to the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games are available here.

The games will also air on television, starting with the girls' game on Tuesday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and the boys' game immediately after on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT.

