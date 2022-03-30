Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley basketball star Aidan Shaw wins the High School Slam Dunk Championship

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley High School basketball star Aidan Shaw is collecting awards in his senior year.

“It’s kind of just a cool way to highlight and end his career at Blue Valley High," Dwight Williams, the head boy's basketball coach, said.

Ending his high school career on a high note, Shaw returned from New Orleans on Tuesday with a large medal around his neck. Shaw participated in the High School Slam Dunk Championship and came back a champion.

“That was a pretty big one. I jumped over the dude who actually won both 3-point competitions so that really hyped everyone up," Shaw said.

As the school year comes to an end, Shaw is looking forward to his next chapter, although he is still undecided.

“I was committed to Mizzou, I ended up de-committing because of the coaching change that happened. What I’m looking for right now since my recruitment is open, kind of a family environment," Shaw said.

Shaw is looking for the place to play that will elevate his game in hopes of leading him to the NBA.

“Whatever school I feel like has the best tools for me, to do what I need to do to reach my goals," Shaw said of his choice.

Shaw told KSHB 41 he has no timeline for when he plans to make his decision on where to play in college.