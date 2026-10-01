KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Sports team wants to hear from you. Send Matt your story idea .

—

The only thing that seems to be slowing down Rockhurst junior runner Jack McGovern these days is a little rain.

“Jack’s a special talent, so we’re kind of getting used to it,” said Michael Dierks, Rockhurst cross country head coach.

McGovern has been making a name for himself in Missouri since his freshman year, and his coach says the young runner continues to improve with every race.

Athlete of the Week | Rockhurst junior cross country runner Jack McGovern

“With each week, each month, each season, he just kind of grows into it,” Dierks said. “It’s been a fun thing to watch.”

That growth was on full display at the Gans Creek Classic, where McGovern turned in a 14:25.8 finish and set a new Missouri state record.

For McGovern, the record was part of a season-long plan.

“It all starts with early in the season,” McGovern said. “We do goals at the start of every season, and we break them up into low, medium and high-tier goals.”

KSHB 41 Jack McGovern

The state record fell into the medium-tier category.

But McGovern's highest goal this season goes beyond state lines.

“I do want to be a national champion,” McGovern said. “I do want to win a national title, and that’s the high-tier goal for this season.”

He is already within striking distance of the nation's top runners. McGovern now boasts the third-fastest time in the country, just two seconds behind the top spot.

KSHB 41 Jack McGovern

Dierks says that competitive drive is one of the qualities that separates McGovern from other runners.

“He loves competing,” Dierks said. “I’ve never seen a kid honestly say before every race how excited he is and mean it. It’s to the core.”

Now, with a state record already on his resume and a national title in his sights, McGovern is focused on finding every possible advantage as he heads toward the finish line.

For him, it may come down to something as simple as pushing just a little farther.

“It really is just kind of leaning farther into the finish line,” McGovern said.

—