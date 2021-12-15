Athlete of the Week: Winnetonka football player working overtime at halftime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winnetonka High School sophomore Kamren Fox marches to the beat of his own drum.

Fox makes his schedule work so that he can participate in several high school activities and athletics.

“What Kamren is doing day in and day out, week by week, is doing all the little things, doing everything right, which makes so many more people so much better off," Benny Palmer, the high school's head football coach, said.

Once he takes the football field, Fox is one player that does not get a halftime break. He's part of the halftime performance, in fact, he runs it.

“Usually half-time is like that rest period where you get to relax your mind, go take a break, talk it out, make plans to be better, but then at halftime I'm doing something way different conducting the band," Fox said.

Fox said he hopes his involvement in school activities sets an example that will encourage other students to get involved.

“Do all the things you want to do in high school because you don’t know when else you’ll be able to do them," Fox said.