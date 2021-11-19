Blue Springs soccer back at state for 1st time in a generation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs High School boys soccer will face Jackson on Friday in the Missouri Class 4 state semifinals in St. Louis, Missouri.

The last time the Wildcats won the state title was in 1996.

"Now, 25 years later, my freshman son is going back and to watch him be able to share the same experiences that I have, it's pretty awesome as a parent," Andy Ahring said.

Andy Ahring was on the 1996 team and now his freshman son, Will Ahring, is competing in the same tournament 25 years later.

"It's very nerve racking but very exciting at the same time, it's a big shock to the school because nobody thought we'd come this far," Will Ahring said.

Blue Springs will kick off against Jackson at 4 p.m.

"That's super cool, I can't even imagine how excited he is to be able to play on that state championship team, and then to be able to go back and watch your son who is playing and starting as a freshman, and in the same tournament you went to 25 years ago, it's an amazing story and it's pretty cool and hopefully we can represent the way they did in '96," said Michael Palermo, head soccer coach.

The championship match will be played on Saturday.