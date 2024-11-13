Blue Valley North's Logan Parks named top female high school volleyball player in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley North High School senior Logan Parks won the Evelyn Gates Award presented by Children's Mercy Wednesday as the top female high school volleyball player in the Kansas City area.

The announcement came during an early afternoon ceremony at the high school.

The traveling trophy will be at Blue Valley North and the school's athletic department will receive a $500 stipend, according to a news release from

"Logan is one of a kind,” said Blue Valley North head coach Matt Allin in a news release. “She leads by example with her hard work, dedication and love of the sport and her teammates. Physically, she is one of the best volleyball players to ever play in the KC area. Her setting accuracy and hitting power is second to none. Her teammates and coaches rely on her to hold the team together and provide a strong foundation of leadership."

Parks is the reigning Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, a four-time Kansas all-state selection, and a finalist last year for the Gates award.

She's on the AVCA All-America watch list for the nation's top player of the year.

Parks earned a volleyball scholarship to Stanford University.

The other finalists for the Evelyn Gates Award were Alea Goolsby of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Reese Messer of St. James Academy, and Abigail Mullen of Liberty High School.

Evelyn Gates officiated high school and college volleyball, along with softball and basketball for over 40 years in the Kansas City area.

She died of cancer in 2003.

