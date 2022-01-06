Dynamic father-son duo lead Liberty Blue Jays to victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty High School senior Bennett Stirtz received this week's Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor in front of his teammates and his dad.

Roger Stirtz is the head boys basketball coach for the Blue Jays.

“This is actually my third experience to have a son play for us, so each one have been fabulous, and this one’s no different," Roger Stirtz said.

Bennett is the point guard. Last season he had the game-winning assist to send the team to the state championship, but the Blue Jays fell short.

On a mission to win it all this season, Liberty is on the right path.

The Blue Jays took first place in the High School Holiday Classic at William Jewel College, the first time since 2006.

“This was a bucket list game on our season this year," Bennett Stirtz said. "Us seniors, it was a big game for us because coming in as sophomores, we’ve been to the championship three times, and we blew those leads. We were up 20 at half, but we weren’t satisfied, so we had to keep the lead and big win for us.”

Liberty defeated Park Hill South by 30 points for the title.

The Blue Jays now enter the new year undefeated.