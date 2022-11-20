East High School boys soccer falls short against Webster Grove in Missouri Class 3 championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took two overtime periods and penalty kicks to end a historic season for the East High School boys soccer team on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears (20-3-1) fell to the Webster Groves High School Statesman (21-3-3) in the Missouri Class 3 championship in Fenton, Missouri.

East was outshot 4-1 in penalty kicks, leaving the Statesman to win in walk-off fashion.

The Bears struck first in the 25th minute and shut out the Statesman in the first half.

The Statesman answered in the 52nd minute and again in the 73rd to take a 2-1 lead late in the game.

But East responded two minutes later in the 75th minute to tie the game. With no additional second-half goals, the match went into overtime and later penalty kicks.

Saturday's match marked the first time the Bears have played in the Missouri Class 3 championship.

Additionally, the second-place finish makes this season the most accomplished of the team in school history.

—