East High School boys soccer triumphs over Glendale, clinches spot in Missouri Class 3 championship

FENTON, Mo. — An hour before the East High School boys soccer team was to compete in the state tournament semifinals match, the team learned they'd be without their starting goalie.

East assistant coach Javi described the loss as “having a wrench thrown at the team.”

But that didn’t matter. The Bears (20-2-1) defeated the Glendale High School Falcons (24-4) in the Missouri Class 3 boys soccer semifinals on Friday.

With the 2-0 win, the Bears advance to the Missouri Class 3 tournament championship for the first time in school history.

Defense was the story of the game as both the Bears and Falcons failed to score in the first half.

Finally in the 64th minute of play, East scored.

The Bears then pulled away with a second goal in the 75th minute to seal the 2-0 victory, East's second-straight shutout.

Next up, East meets Webster Groves High School at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The championship match kicks off at the World Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Missouri.

