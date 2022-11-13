East High School routs Jefferson City, advances to Missouri Class 3 soccer semifinals for 1st time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historic season for the East High School boys soccer team continues after the Bears routed the Jefferson City Jays in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Bears head to the Missouri Class 3 semifinals for the first time in school history.

East (19-2-1) scored within the first two minutes of the match and didn't look back en route to a 6-0 victory.

The Bears possessed the ball for a majority of the game thanks to a stiff defense that kept Jefferson City in check.

Useni Mmunga, a center back for East, says the win felt unreal.

"I'm feeling so happy and so proud of the team," Mmunga said. "We're so grateful for the win. This is something that we never expected."

Fellow teammates chimed in, saying they share Mmunga's excitement and pride in the accomplishment.

Saturday's win sets up a rematch against the Glendale High School Falcons out of Springfield, Missouri, who handed the Bears a 1-0 loss in September.

Esube Byoke, a utility player, remembers the loss well, but he expects a different outcome this go around.

"I think this time, it's a lot different — we are a dangerous team," he said.

After soaking in the celebratory moment, East head coach Gerzo Guerrero was ready to get back to work.

"Right now, we have to check for the mistakes in this game and try to fix it," Guerrero said.

Going into the semifinals against Glendale, Guerrero says his team has grown.

"We didn't lose a game since playing them," Guerrero said. "But right now it's different because we've played more games, and everything is going to be different."

The Bears kickoff against the Falcons at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the World Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Missouri.

