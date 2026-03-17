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After falling in last year's Missouri Class 6 final, the Staley High School girls basketball team has been on a redemption tour this season.

Focused Falcons: Staley girls basketball seeking first state title

Now, the Falcons are back in the final four with unfinished business, just two wins away from the program's first-ever state title.

"I remember coming out of the locker room after that state championship game being like we're not done yet," said Staley senior guard Ava Miles. "We're coming back here, we'll be here same time next year."

KSHB 41 Ava Miles

Miles and her Staley teammates have made good on that goal.

For the past year, every time the Falcons have hit the practice floor, they've been reminded of falling short in the state final.

"Being able to go through it before, I think it's helped us to get here," said senior guard Londyn Parker. "We know what it needs, what it takes and what we have to go through."

KSHB 41 Londyn Parker

Despite reaching the final four for a second consecutive season, Staley isn't satisfied with just reaching the state semifinals.

"I'm super excited to see where we go with this state run," said junior forward Destiny Manyawu. "I definitely say looking at that, we really have a good chance this year."

KSHB 41 Destiny Manyawu

That confidence comes from a chemistry built through talent and teamwork — two things that have the Falcons feeling like this is finally the year they win the program's first girls basketball championship.

"Whether it be a senior or a junior or whatever, I think it means a lot for them to leave a legacy and have the opportunity to do this," said Staley head coach Mike Bennett.

KSHB 41 Mike Bennett

Staley will face Jackson in the Class 6 semifinals on Wednesday afternoon in Columbia, Missouri.

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